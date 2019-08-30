Malden police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alissa Ruiz has been reported missing since Wednesday and was last seen at her school, Cambridge Charter School in Cambridge.

Ruiz is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater, a white polo shirt, khaki pants, gold Nike sneakers, and a purple Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call your local police or Malden police at 781-322-1212.

You can also send a private message to the Malden Police Department Facebook page or by TIP 411.

