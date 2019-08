BOSTON (WHDH) - Malden police are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Yessenia Roman was last seen July 23 in Malden.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.

