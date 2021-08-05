MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects accused of swiping thousands of dollars worth of bridal gifts from a couple getting ready to say, “I do.”

Stephanie Irvin and her fiancé spent Sunday afternoon celebrating with friends and family at her bridal shower. The couple dropped the gifts off at their future home in Malden where Irvin’s parents live upstairs.

That night, the suspects were caught on surveillance camera lurking outside and peaking through the windows of the home on Broadway before crawling through and taking multiple items out of the home.

Irvin’s father, Dennis, said he thought he heard something and went down to check. The video shows him missing the thieves by seconds.

Irvin’s father said he and his wife had no idea someone had broken in until the next morning.

“I knew right away the door was unlocked, pushed open, they came in through this window…it’s all on film,” the bride’s father said.

One suspect was seen wearing a Fedora and took off in a Volvo, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. Officers wrote, “we certainly appreciate the ‘style,’ but we don’t like that bad act.”

Stephanie said that while the items are replaceable, her sense of security is not.

“We are moving on to the first floor,” she said. “We haven’t even moved in and just like knowing that there’s people out there that are capable of doing things like that.”

Irvin said she is trying to move on and look forward to her wedding in October.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

