Malden police seek public’s help to find missing teen

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Malden teenager who has been missing since Thursday, officials said.

Sophia Palladino, 16, was last seen on Feb. 6, police said. She is described as, 5 feet, 4 inches and 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Palladino was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, black pants and brown boots. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or 781-322-1212.

