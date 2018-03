MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with a string of bank robberies.

Authorities say a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and capture of Scott Jules.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jules is asked to contact police.

Jules is said to be armed and dangerous.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)