MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police taught an old dog new tricks this weekend.

Trudy, a 15-year-old rescue dog, was recognized as a Malden police canine for the day.

Police rescued her from a home in 2019 and she has been taken care of at a shelter since.

In a ceremony, Trudy received a certificate and some treats.

