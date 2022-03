MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing 9-year-old.

Jasier Santiago was last seen riding a white bicycle near Linden Square about 6:30 p.m., according to police.

After more than three hours, authorities said he was found safe.

No further details were released.

Update : Missing Child was safely located .Thank you to our followers and those who shared. pic.twitter.com/R2kEELUEGK — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) March 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)