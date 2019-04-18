Malden police warn of possible amber alert ID kit scammers

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden police are warning residents to be aware of a possible scam after receiving a report of people going door-to-door to ask homeowners if they ordered Amber Alert ID Kits for the police union.

In a post on Facebook, Malden police shared a photo of a man who identified himself as “Philip,” and claimed the order is made through a “McGruff” link that may be used to gather information from the resident.

“The Malden Police Department is not aware of this “business” and believes it may be a SCAM, in an attempt to gain access into your home,” the message read. “If you encounter any activity consistent with what is described above, in the City of Malden, please contact the Malden Police Department to report it.”

