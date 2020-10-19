MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Malden is rolling back to all remote learning after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Linden S.T.E.A.M. Academy will continue with a remote learning model until testing shows that in-person instruction is safe, Superintendent John Oteri wrote in a letter to families.

He added that this could be as long as two weeks.

“The health and safety of our staff and students remains our top priority,” Oteri wrote.

Any staff member or student who was inside the school building this past week is being urged to get a COVID-19 test.

The Board of Health is contacting those who were determined to have been in close contact with the staff members who contracted the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)