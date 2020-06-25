Malden school suspends football program for upcoming season due to coronavirus

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School has suspended their upcoming football season due to coronavirus concerns.

In the spring, school officials surveyed parents of student-athletes to determine their comfortability with allowing their children to play in the fall and only 16 said they would, according to a release issued by Superintendent Alexander J. Dan.

It is for that reason, coupled with the ongoing safety concerns, the school made the decision to suspend the contact football program for the fall 2020 season.

So far, it remains unclear if the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will sanction fall sports at all.

Officials are working on a potential replacement for football that might allow our student/athletes to participate in a non-contact alternative.

This comes as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released a mandate stating students are to be kept three feet apart from one another in classrooms and adhere to strict protective measures when the fall term begins.

