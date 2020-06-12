Malden school’s move to new principal model sparks backlash

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A move to change the principal model at a school in Malden has drawn some backlash from the community.

Malden Catholic High announced that is it moving to a single-principal model, according to a statement from school officials on Friday.

The current School for Presentation of Mary head Rose Maria Redman will serve in that role beginning on July 1.

“The shift will allow us to unite the school under one Principal and we are delighted to have Mrs. Redman, a veteran in Catholic education, join our team. Rose is a seasoned and high respected educator who has experience in integrating organizations,” said school headmaster John Thornburg.

The move is part of a six-month strategic plan that began with a comprehensive survey of students, parents, faculty, staff and alumni, officials said.

The survey identified the need for organizational streamlining to ensure the future growth of the institution, according to the school.

In a statement school officials said they appreciate the contributions of the two outgoing principals.

