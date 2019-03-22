Malden smoke shop accused of illegally ‘gifting’ marijuana

MALDEN (WHDH) - Two staffers at a Malden smoke shop may be facing criminal charges after an undercover operation determined they had been selling marijuana to customers under the guise that they were giving it away as a “gift,” police said.

Using an undercover officer, the Malden Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into recent allegations of marijuana distribution taking place out of a smoke/vape shop in the Maplewood Square area, according to Malden police.

As a result of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant and seized items related to the investigation.

Two people working at the shop may face criminal charges in connection with the probe, police said.

“We want to stress to other businesses, particularly in the City of Malden, who attempt to circumvent the law by engaging in ‘sham transactions,’ you may be subject to criminal and or civil sanctions,” police wrote in a post on Facebook. “If you want to distribute marijuana and/or marijuana products, make sure you’re licensed to do so; apply for a license through the city in accordance with the law, should that option be available.”