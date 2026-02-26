MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden teacher and high school girls basketball coach was arrested Wednesday, accused of giving alcohol to an 18-year-old student and sexually assaulting her, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connnor.

Scott Marino, 54, of Stoneham, is charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21. He is the head coach of the girls basketball team at Malden High School, and also teaches at the Linden STEAM Academy.

On February 18, Ryan said Marino provided alcohol to and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman who was known to him in Stoneham. Malden Public Schools Superintendent Timothy Sippel said the incident occured outside of working hours and involved one of their high school students.

In a statement, Sippel wrote, “Mr. Marino was immediately placed on leave from the Malden Public Schools when the police informed the district of the investigation into these allegations. The district is fully cooperating with relevant law enforcement agencies in their investigation, which is ongoing…I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

Marino is expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court Thursday.

Anyone with information or questions about the case is asked to contact the Office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at 781-897-8300.

