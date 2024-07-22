CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Malden man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man in Chelsea Saturday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Joksin Briones-Blandon was arraigned and ordered held without bail Monday in Chelsea District Court after a fight between three men that left one dead, the office said.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of several men fighting at the intersection of Highland and Grove streets, the DA said.

According to surveillance video from the scene, three men were fighting when Briones-Blandon pulled a kitchen knife from a backpack and stabbed 44-year-old Santos Cartegena in the back.

Cartegena, who suffered multiple stab wounds, took himself to Whidden Hospital, according to the DA’s office. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital for surgery and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Briones-Blandon was arrested by Chelsea police after he returned to the scene to retrieve a red motorcycle, the office said. He was charged with first-degree murder and is due back in court Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)