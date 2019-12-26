BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden woman faces a bank fraud charge after allegedly scheming to embezzle more than $795,000 from her employer.

Kayla Figelski, 32, appeared in federal court in Boston last Thursday and was released on conditions.

Figelski stole at least $795,000 from her employer, a law firm in Malden, between April 2017 and June 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

She allegedly forged checks to herself from her employer’s checking accounts, including conservatorship and trust accounts her employer maintained for its elderly clients and their estates.

Figelski would then deposit the checks in her own account or directly cash the checks, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

She also allegedly modified bank statements to make it appear that the checks were written out to legitimate vendors rather than to herself.

The charge of bank fraud provides a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

