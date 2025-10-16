MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden woman was arrested and is accused of threatening to kill federal agents who were engaging in lawful immigration enforcement.

Bethany Terrill, 37, was charged with threatening a United States official.

According to the Department of Justice, Terrill approached the agents and screamed and push through them to record them on her phone.

Terrill also allegedly started screaming “ICE is here, ICE is here, you guys are monsters, this is insane” when they were trying to make an immigration arrest near Malden District Court.

The Department of Justice also said “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it, we’re coming for you, gonna kill you,” which was caught on agents’ body worn cameras.

