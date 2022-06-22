BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is facing scrutiny at both the state and federal level after a slew of incidents in recent weeks and months.

Most recently, an escalator in a Chinatown MBTA station malfunctioned and abruptly reversed direction from up to down on Sunday evening. Approximately 10 or 11 passengers who were on the escalator at the time safely stepped off at the bottom. No injuries were reported. The escalator was immediately taken out of service and will remain out of service until the cause of the malfunction is identified and fixed.

This incident comes less than a year after an escalator in the Back Bay station abruptly reversed direction, causing a pileup of people that injured nine.

The MBTA also once again pulled all new Orange and Red Line cars from service due to safety concerns this week, confirming the removal the same day officials announced a supervisor was suspended after uncoupled cars from a Red Line train rolled through Braintree station last month.

Those are the latest major safety issues for the MBTA, which is facing increasing scrutiny after a scathing report from the Federal Transit Administration. The federal agency is leading its own investigation into the T following the dragging death of a passenger at a Red Line station earlier in the year.

After a battery failure in an out-of-service Orange Line car in the Wellington Yard Monday morning, MBTA officials pulled all of the new Orange and Red Line cars off the tracks while while they investigate the issue. Last month, T officials removed all of those cars from service following a braking issue.

And last month also saw yet another runaway train, a problem singled out by the FTA in its report. Officials said Tuesday that on May 30, workers tried to uncouple the last two cars from a Red Line Train at Braintree because of an air conditioning problem, but re-coupled them to the other four cars after having difficulties. They then sent the train into the yard, with the last two cars towing the other four cars, when the four cars detached and rolled backward.

No one was injured by the runaway cars, officials said, and the cars did not derail or damage any property before coming to a stop on their own. Officials said they have placed a Red Line supervisor on administrative suspension while they investigate.

Officials said MBTA is retraining subway personnel on uncoupling procedures and uncoupling is only allowed in yards.

