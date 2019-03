BOSTON (WHDH) - Power problems from overhead wires caused issues Friday night on the Green Line between North Station and Lechmere, forcing many riders to take a shuttle bus to reach their destinations.

“(There was) a bunch of different flashes from over there and then a puff of smoke over the train,” one commuter said.

MBTA officials say an electrical wire overhead malfunctioned just after the train left Lechmere.

“It started to accelerate a little bit faster than it normally would. And then I just noticed it was jerking around a lot,” said Chelsea Scheeler, who had to evacuate the train. “On the left-hand side, you could see some sparks coming off from the train. And then the train just stopped pretty abruptly.”

Everyone on board was forced to evacuate.

“Nobody was rushing to get off the train so that was nice. But, not ideally fun to be walking on the train tracks,” Scheeler said.

During the evening commute, everyone looking to head in and out of Boston on the Green Line had to jump on a shuttle.

Meanwhile, crews worked to repair the wires and move the disabled train.

All of this led to some confusion and frustration.

“I prefer to not have to take a rideshare or anything like that,” commuter Erin McKenna. “I like the environmental-responsible choice. But if this is what comes with it, it just makes it that much harder to count on it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)