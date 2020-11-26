Malls discouraging crowds, but some still coming out for Black Friday

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - While malls say they’re trying to avoid the usual mobs of Black Friday customers due to the coronavirus pandemic, some shoppers were still heading out early to stake out their spots.

Instead of opening at midnight, the Wrentham Outlets and the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire won’t open until 6 a.m. Friday. The company that owns both, Simon Property Group, says they’re taking precautions all over the country to discourage crowds.

But while Wrentham police chief Bill McGrath said he hoped people spread out their shopping, he has to treat this Black Friday like any other.

“It doesn’t change our job very much. We always prepare for the overwhelming crowd,” McGrath said.

And a few people had already started camping out in Salem.

“I’m getting that PS5,” said Dave Jacobs, who was waiting outside the mall. “That thing is mine.”

