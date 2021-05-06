CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera trying to get to bird feeders in the backyard of a Chicopee home over the weekend.

The bears were spotted numerous times in the city, including by the Chicopee State Park, according to police.

Video showed the mama bear trying to knock down a pole that had bird feeders attached to it.

Environmental police are reminding the public to remove all food sources, including bird seed, from outdoors to reduce a bear’s desire to go into their yards.

Those who see the bears are asked to call the police and no approach them.

