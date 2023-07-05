TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of bears was spotted having some Fourth of July fun in a backyard in Templeton Tuesday.

Patti Young said her family has a camera in their backyard to keep an eye on their dogs, but since it was the Fourth of July, they decided to keep their dogs inside for the night.

As soon as the fireworks started going off, Patti noticed that the camera was alerting her to movement in the backyard.

“I just popped it on to see what was there and I was completely shocked to see that it was a bear,” she said.

In the video, a mama bear, wearing a collar, comes right up to the camera, giving it a good sniff.

“It was so cute when I saw her nose go up to the camera,” Patti said.

She’s followed by three baby bears, walking along the side of the swimming pool.

“They were just starting to shoot off fireworks in the neighborhood so I think they were trying to find a place to hide,” Patti said.

Patti’s husband Mike said this is not the first time they’ve had a wild encounter. He said two weeks ago, they spotted the same family of bears in their backyard.

“They’re adorable. It’s beautiful to look at. Just don’t go near them and you’ll be fine,” he said.

