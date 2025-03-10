MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old was arrested in connection with a stabbing during a fight outside of a Medford courthouse Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The fight and stabbing, leaving a man in serious but stable condition, prompted a large police response.

Medford and state police responded, as well as troopers in a helicopter.

“I counted 13 cruisers, and then when I got out here I counted 10 or 11 more,” said Medford resident Frank DeMarco.

Police cordoned off a large portion of the area across the street from the courthouse.

Five men were detained around the corner from the court. One man who was working out at a gym nearby came up to state troopers and said that shortly before the incident, he noticed a suspicious man in the area and heard gunfire.

“There was some weird guy running with something in his hand,” said witness Julien Sack. “He was not jogging, [he was] sprinting, and he was crossing around here, and that’s about it. Probably linked to whatever happened here.”

Police identified Kalongie Bradley in connection with the stabbing and arrested him, according to state police.

Bradley was allegedly at the courthouse Monday to be arraigned after an arrest at Encore Casino, police said. He allegedly got into a physical altercation with an apparent relative of the man who was then stabbed outside court, police said.

The Medford fire department brought in a ladder so state troopers could look for a weapon or other evidence on the roof where men were being photographed and questioned.

Investigators searched a field across the street from the courthouse and a K9 unit was enforced as well.

Witness Julien Sack can’t be sure whether what he saw and heard is connected to his crime, but he’s a believer in “see something, say something.”

“Just be safe out there, that’s it, be safe,” said Sack.

Bradley is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court Tuesday, on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

