DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A man and his 6-year-old son have been found dead in a mobile home in Derry.

The state attorney general’s office says police were called to the home Monday afternoon for a welfare check. They found the bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Edmunds and his 6-year-old son, Preston Connor Edmunds, in a bedroom.

Authorities say the father and son were the only residents of the home. Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted Tuesday to determine how they died.

Authorities say there’s no known risk of harm to the general public.

No other information was immediately available.

