DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — A man and his 6-year-old son were found dead Monday afternoon inside a mobile home in Derry, New Hampshire.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Edmunds and his son, Preston Connor Edmunds, in a bedroom, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Neighbors could be seen leaving flowers and stuffed animals outside the home following the tragedy.

“It’s horrible. It’s a tragedy. It’s unbelievable. Shocking,” said Jean Perron, a neighborhood resident.

Investigators, along with a crime scene unit remained at the scene through late Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, it’s unclear what happened.

Authorities say the father and son were the only residents of the home. Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted Tuesday to determine how they died.

No other information was immediately available.

