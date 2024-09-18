BOSTON (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in downtown Boston Tuesday, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in-progress at the Brookline Bank at 33 State St., police said. Employees told police that a man entered the bank, conducted a robbery, and left with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.

They gave officers a description of the man and officers began canvassing the area, police said.

Authorities found Neal Bain, of Boston, on Boston Common and determined he was the suspect, according to Boston police.

Bain is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of unarmed robbery, police said.

He also had a warrant for his arrest and is expected to be arraigned for shoplifting by asportation, according to authorities.

