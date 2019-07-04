Man, 8-year-old hospitalized following Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man and an 8-year-old child were taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting in Dorchester, police say.

Officers responding to the scene at the intersection of Folson and Dudley streets found a man and child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The child was also hospitalized. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

It is unclear if authorities have identified a suspect.

No additional information was released.

