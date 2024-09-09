YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 81-year-old man was charged in connection with a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two others in Yarmouth last month, police said.

Peter Richmond, of Yarmouth Port, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation after the Aug. 30 crash on North Main Street, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

At around 1 p.m. that day, emergency crews responded to the scene just south of Great Western Road for reports of a person pinned between a boat and the vehicle towing it, police said.

The crash happened after a truck towing a boat trailer pulled to the side of the road with a broken axle, authorities said.

John Hughan, 14, of Norwell, was outside the vehicle helping his uncle fix the axle, when Richmond crashed into the trailer with a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, according to police.

Hughan was killed and two others were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available Monday.

