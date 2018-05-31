Man, 84, drowns in New Hampshire lake

BRISTOL, N.H. (WHDH) — An 84-year-old Nashua man drowned Wednesday in a lake in New Hampshire, state police said.

Troopers responding around 8:30 a.m. to Newfound Lake in the area of Pasquaney Bay found an unresponsive man in the water.

The victim, who authorities identified as Lawrence Cross, was first discovered by a neighbor.

Cross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.

