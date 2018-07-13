Man, 88, dies in crash on Vermont Route 9

MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an 88-year-old driver crashed into a parked dump truck and died.

The crash on Route 9 in Marlboro was reported Thursday morning. Police say the westbound car driven by Alfred Wolfsohn, of Stamford, Connecticut, crossed the centerline and struck a Vermont Agency of Transportation truck that was parked in the breakdown lane.

Wolfsohn was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two transportation agency employees, who were having lunch in the truck, were not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)