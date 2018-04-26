Man aboard cruise ship in waters off Massachusetts airlifted to hospital

(WHDH) — A 76-year-old man was airlifted off a cruise ship about 80 miles south of Nantucket Thursday and taken to Cape Cod Hospital, the Coast Guard said.

A crewmember aboard the Silver Muse contacted the Coast Guard about 9:30 a.m. to report a passenger who was experiencing symptoms of paralysis and was in need of medical attention.

A helicopter crew that was deployed to assist arrived on scene around 11:45 a.m. and hoisted the man off the ship, according to officials.

The aircrew transported the man to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

No additional details were immediately available.

