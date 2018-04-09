Man accused by family of killing grandfather, mother puts home up for sale

VERNON, VT (WHDH) — A man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money has put his Vermont home up for sale.

After a judge said he was concerned Nathan Carman was representing himself in a “murder case” in which “the stakes are pretty high for you financially,” Carman said he would get new attorneys.

Carman accused his previous attorneys of lacking basic competence and the time needed to devote to the case.

Carman, 22, said to fund the new legal team he had put his house on the market.

The house, which is listed for $149,000, is located on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon.

An online listing says the home was built in 1850. It’s described as a “rare and amazing opportunity,” but much of the home is unfinished and would need work.

“Take over and complete the construction of this beautiful, extra large, single-family home,” the listing said.

It has three bathrooms, three bedrooms and more than 6,000 square feet of space. For more information, click here.

Carman has denied any involvement in either death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)