WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - 27-year-old Devin Preeper appeared in Brockton District Court on Tuesday and is accused in what prosecutors are calling a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Police say they stopped Prepper in West Bridgewater in November and found a 9-month-old pug mix named Sprout inside the car, severely malnourished.

“She had no muscle mass, no energy, she would fall consistently while walking,” a prosecutor said. “They determined that she hadn’t been fed in a very long time and was by far the worst animal abuse case that they have seen.”

Prosecutors told the court Prepper first claimed he found the dog in that condition but later admitted Sprout was his.

“He stated when he first received the dog that she was unwell,” a prosecutor said. “However he became overwhelmed because of unemployment and his girlfriend was pregnant.”

Preeper pleaded not guilty. His defense pushed back saying the dog was already sick when he got her.

“[He] made food and water available to the dog,” the defense attorney said. “Noted that she did become very sick when she ate and then more recently attempted to care for her but was simply unable to do that due to financial circumstances.”

