CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of placing a device on the Harvard University campus last month, causing a bomb scare, appeared in court Friday, where a federal judge decided to release him from custody pending trial.

The FBI said 55-year-old William Girodani was caught on surveillance cameras placing the device on the Harvard Campus on April 13.

A matter of days after officials announced Giordani’s arrest, the judge in his case granted him pretrial release through an agreement that requires Giordani to stay off drugs and get treatment for mental health issues.

“Getting arrested in connection with a large-scale extortion attempt may be a good sign you are hitting bottom,” Judge Paul Levonson told Giordani.

The FBI said video showed Giordani buying items at a Dorchester Home Depot last month before investigators said he was then seen placing a red tool bag at a plaza outside Harvard’s science center.

Documents indicate seven calls came into Harvard University demanding school officials prepare a large Bitcoin transaction.

Investigators also said a computer generated voice said three powerful bombs had been placed on campus and were being monitored.

The FBI said the message said in part, “We are not foolish children…there are real lives at stake today.”

A complaint filed in the case said there was no bomb in the red bag. But police did find a metal portable safe filled with fireworks and wires, according to documents.

The same documents indicated investigators believe Giordani answered a Craigslist ad purportedly posted by a Harvard parent who claimed he was too busy to have supplies delivered to his son at the campus and who said he was willing to pay $300 for the task.

Federal officials said they have information that Giordani knew he was participating in a bomb threat, saying he admitted as much to his mother as officers listened in.

In court, the judge asked prosecutors to clarify if Giordani was the man in charge of the extortion plot.

Speaking with 7NEWS, his lawyer said “It’s clear Mr. Giordani is not the mastermind. He does have a serious substance abuse disorder.”

Giordani’s lawyer, Jane Peachy, said Giordani was probably planning to use money promised in the Craigslist ad to buy drugs.

Documents said Giordani went to Worcester to get paid, but no one else showed up, and he never got the money.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)