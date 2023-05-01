BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting an MIT student in Back Bay last month was back in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing just under a week after his arrest in Boston.

Nahom Gateneh has been charged with assault to rape and indecent assault and battery. He is being held without bail and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric review.

Gateneh was previously in court last Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Police asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect last week after they said an individual was assaulted around 11:45 p.m. April 22 in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

In an update, police said they arrested Getaneh around 2 p.m. on Tuesday of last week in the area of Atkinson Street and Southampton Street in Boston in connection with the incident.

Police said Getaneh was already wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges including failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs.

MIT officials said the person who was attacked was an MIT student. Officials said a man on a bike grabbed her from behind while she was going into the back door of a sorority house.

The student said the man asked her for food, groped her, then followed her into the building where he further assaulted her.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)