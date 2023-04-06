A 33-year-old Brockton man facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in West Bridgewater appeared in court Thursday after authorities said he turned himself in.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 24 when prosecutors said a Toyota Scion allegedly driven by Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano changed lanes and made contact with a Honda Accord driven by 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert of Raynham.

Police said the impact pushed Gilbert’s vehicle into a median, where it struck a concrete barrier. A Ford Maverick pickup then struck the Accord, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Three days after the incident, Parra Altamirano now faces charges that include:

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury

Leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.

Prosecutor Molly MacKinnon discussed charges against Parra Altamirano in court Thursday, saying “He left right there, without any regard for her wellbeing or the wellbeing of others.”

MacKinnon said witnesses reported two Hispanic men by the side of the road who appeared to be drunk.

MacKinnon said Parra Altamirano later explained why he left the scene in a phone call to his wife the next morning.

“He noted that he got scared because of his immigration status,” MacKinnon said. “It is noted that he’s an undocumented immigrant and he was afraid, so he had fled the scene.”

While asking for low bail, Parra Altamirano’s defense attorney pointed out that it wasn’t the original crash that cost Gilbert her life.

Rather, Parra Altamirano’s attorney said Gilbert died after her disabled car was hit by the Ford truck in the passing lane.

Attorney Anthony Ricco said the police report in the incident indicated that the driver of the truck was traveling approximately 80 to 85 miles per hour.

Parra Altamirano’s wife, mother and cousin were in the courtroom but did not want to speak with 7NEWS after Parra Altamirano’s arraignment.

The judge rejected the defense’s request for low bail, instead holding Parra Altamirano on $100,000 bail that the prosecutor requested.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)