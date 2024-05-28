PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Chilmark man charged in connection with a series of stabbings on the South Shore appeared in court Tuesday to face charges including assault with intent to murder.

Jared Ravizza was arrested on Saturday. Three days later, a judge ordered he be sent for a psychiatric evaluation following his Tuesday court appearance.

Ravizza’s attorney had no comment when approached outside the courthouse.

Emergency crews first responded in Braintree Saturday after four girls were stabbed at a local AMC movie theater.

Crews then responded in Plymouth after Ravizza allegedly reached through a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s off Route 3 and stabbed a victim, according to police. Police said Ravizza then went inside the restaurant and stabbed another person before taking off.

Police identified the girls who were stabbed in Braintree as 9-year-old twins, their 17-year-old sister, and another 17-year-old girl. Are four all expected to survive, according to police.

The people who were stabbed in Plymouth are also expected to survive.

While the victims received treatment, police said, Ravizza ultimately crashed his Porsche SUV in Sandwich. Authorities arrested Ravizza and he was held in custody ahead of his arraignment.

Lisa Dembrowski, the mother of three of the victims at the AMC theater, spoke to reporters over the weekend. She said her children were “shaken up” by the incident.

An AMC spokesperson in a statement said it was “saddened by this senseless act of violence.”

Vice President of Corporate Communications Ryan Noonan continued, saying theater staff jumped into action after the stabbing. He also promised a visible security presence at the Braintree AMC “for the immediate future.”

Authorities brought Ravizza to Plymouth District Court in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Once court proceedings got underway, prosecutors detailed the attack at the Plymouth McDonald’s, saying he used a kitchen knife to attack the victims.

Prosecutors also formally linked Ravizza to the Braintree stabbings and a homicide in Connecticut on Saturday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

