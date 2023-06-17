RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton last year pleaded not guilty on Friday, one day after state police said he led troopers on a chase and crashed a car he was driving into another car in Raynham.

David Lynch, 24, was arrested following the crash on Thursday and was arraigned on Friday from his hospital bed in Boston.

State police previously said troopers saw Lynch sitting in a BMW SUV in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel in Middleborough around 3 p.m. Thursday When approached, police said Lynch rammed a pair of police vehicles and fled onto Route 44.

State police said troopers pursued Lynch “for a short period of time” before they lost sight of the vehicle he was driving.

Moments later, state police said troopers learned Lynch’s vehicle had hit the second car at the intersection of Orchard Street and Warren Street in Raynham.

Police said Lynch and a passenger in the car he was driving were both taken to a hospital in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries. One person in the car Lynch allegedly hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Lynch was later transferred to Boston Medical Center overnight, while his passenger, identified as Demarje Taylor, 23, of Chelsea was treated, released and later arraigned on gun posession charges.

Police identified the other person who was injured as a 32-year-old Taunton woman. She was also transferred to a hospital in Boston overnight and was in serious condition as of Friday morning, according to state police.

Events this week came a matter of months after state police said emergency crews in Brockton responded to a site on West Park Street for a report of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

On scene, police said crews found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The man, police said, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a hospital in Boston, where he died.

State police said they searched for Lynch after identifying him as a suspect in the shooting but initially could not find him.

Lynch was held without bail following his arraignment and remained in hospital care as of Friday, according to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

He is next expected in court on July 14.

