BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park last month appeared in court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty.

Four-year-old Ivan Pierre was hit and killed by a vehicle on Wood Avenue on July 18. A matter of weeks later, authorities announced around 3 p.m. Monday that Olguens Joseph was wanted on multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent Operation, in connection with the crash.

Police confirmed later Monday afternoon that Joseph had turned himself in.

In addition to the motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation charge, Boston police said other charges against Joseph include leaving the scene of personal injury and death as well as operation of an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle.

A family member of the boy who was killed told 7NEWS the crash happened as the family gathered to see the boy’s mother’s new car that night around 9:30 p.m. on July 18.

Police said they determined the driver of the vehicle that struck Pierre did not stop and fled the area.

Authorities later worked to identify the vehicle responsible, at one point releasing footage of what appeared to be a gray Chevrolet Spark that was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street.

Police in court documents said a tipster recognized the car when given a description and helped lead investigators to Joseph.

When police followed up, officials said officers learned Joseph had sold the car said to be involved in the crash back to a person who had sold it to him. Police said Joseph told the seller he wanted a bigger car for his family. The seller, though, said he found a dent in the hood, according to police.

Investigators were able to track down the car itself, which police said still had a dent visible.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden was in court Tuesday for Joseph’s arraignment, which was ongoing as of around 12 p.m.

Prosecutors have asked for a high bail in the case.

Officials said Joseph denied having anything to do with the crash in conversations with investigators.

Family members and neighbors in Hyde Park had urged the driver of the car involved in this crash to come forward. Family and neighbors have also been asking all drivers to slow down in the area, still feeling like speeding is an issue in the area.

A memorial has grown in the weeks since Pierre’s death with a collection of candles and flowers seen outside his family’s home on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)