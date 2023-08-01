BOSTON (WHDH) - A man facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park last month appeared in court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty.

Four-year-old Ivan Pierre was hit and killed by a vehicle on Wood Avenue on July 18. A matter of weeks later, authorities announced around 3 p.m. Monday that Olguens Joseph, 31, of Mattapan was wanted on multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, in connection with the crash.

Police confirmed later Monday afternoon that Joseph had turned himself in.

In addition to the motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation charge, Boston police said other charges against Joseph include leaving the scene of personal injury and death as well as operation of an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle.

A family member of the boy who was killed told 7NEWS the crash happened as the family gathered to see the boy’s mother’s new car around 9:30 p.m. on July 18.

Authorities have since said Joseph was driving through the area with his own child when he allegedly hit Pierre and did not stop.

Joseph’s cousin came to court to support Joseph on Tuesday, saying “He didn’t know anything about that.”

“That’s what he said,” said Marc Joseney.

“I can’t say anything bad about him because I’ve never heard anything wrong he did…He’s a nice person,” Joseney continued.

As their investigation continued after the July 18 crash, authorities worked to identify the vehicle involved. At one point, police released video of what appeared to be a gray Chevrolet Spark that was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street.

Police in court documents said a tipster came forward after the release of video and other information, sharing photos and video that led investigators to Joseph.

Ultimately, authorities said Joseph allegedly brought the car he is accused of driving at the time of the crash back to a lot where he had bought it to trade it in after the incident.The car, according to authorities, had a dent on its hood.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden spoke with reporters outside the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, crediting the tipster with helping police in their efforts.

“People in the community spoke up and provided information to the police that was tremendously helpful to the investigation,” Hayden said.

“Make no mistake that we’re here today because of our community, because of the information that we got from caring people that thought enough to speak up for Ivan and report what they knew,” Hayden separately said.

Joseph was being held on $15,000 bail as of Tuesday afternoon.

