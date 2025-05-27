FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused in a drunk driving crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Franklin Saturday pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Prosecutors said James N. Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was driving on the wrong side of Grove Street Saturday at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly hit a sedan.

The crash killed the young girl and injured her brother, mother, and father, who were all inside the sedan, police said.

Prosecutors said Blanchard said he had consumed a couple of beers at work as a landscaper during the day before drinking three-quarters of a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka.

When police gave Blanchard a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said he blew a result of about twice the legal limit.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $250,000 bail. He is due back in court next month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox