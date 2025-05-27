FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused in a drunk driving crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Franklin Saturday pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Prosecutors said James N. Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was driving on the wrong side of Grove Street Saturday at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly hit a sedan.

The crash killed the young girl and injured her brother, mother, and father, who were all inside the sedan, police said.

Prosecutors said Blanchard said he had consumed a couple of beers at work as a landscaper during the day before drinking three-quarters of a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka.

When police gave Blanchard a breathalyzer test, prosecutors said he blew a result of about twice the legal limit.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $250,000 bail. He is due back in court next month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

