Related South Shore stabbings suspect also linked to Connecticut homicide investigation

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Chilmark man accused of going on a stabbing spree in Plymouth and Braintree over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the stabbing in Plymouth.

Jared Ravizza was arrested on Saturday on charges including assault with intent to murder. On Tuesday, a judge granted a request from Ravizza’s public defender and ordered Ravizza be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

As Ravizza appeared in court, officials in both Massachusetts and Connecticut also confirmed Ravizza is a suspect in connection with a homicide in Deep River, Conn. on Saturday.

Ravizza’s attorney had no comment when approached outside the courthouse.

Massachusetts emergency crews first responded in Braintree Saturday after four girls were stabbed at a local AMC movie theater.

Roughly one hour later, crews responded in Plymouth after Ravizza allegedly reached through a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s off Route 3 and stabbed a victim, according to police. Police said Ravizza then went inside the restaurant and stabbed another person before taking off.

Police identified the girls who were stabbed in Braintree as 9-year-old twins, their 17-year-old sister, and another 17-year-old girl. Are four all expected to survive, according to police.

The people who were stabbed in Plymouth are also expected to survive.

Police said Ravizza ultimately crashed his Porsche SUV in Sandwich on Saturday. Authorities arrested Ravizza and he was held in custody ahead of his arraignment.

In Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Ravizza stood cuffed, emotionless and flanked by guards while prosecutors laid out the timeline of events, including the attack at the Plymouth McDonald’s.

“When he got up in the drive-thru window, he was argumentative with a male employee,” a prosecutor said. “The defendant lunged out the window of his vehicle and stabbed the male employee in the forearm with what appeared to be a large kitchen knife. He then parked his vehicle, entered the store and proceeded behind the counter where he stabbed a female employee in the back of her upper left arm.”

Ravizza is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court in connection with the Braintree stabbing. A court spokesperson said officials were still awaiting word late Tuesday morning on when the arraignment will take place.

Connecticut state police in a statement said their investigation into the Deep River homicide was ongoing Tuesday. Police said criminal charges against Ravizza were pending.

Back in Massachusetts, Lisa Dembrowski, the mother of three of the victims at the AMC theater in Braintree, spoke to reporters over the weekend. She said her children were “shaken up” by the incident.

An AMC spokesperson in a statement said AMC was “saddened by this senseless act of violence.”

Vice President of Corporate Communications Ryan Noonan continued, saying theater staff jumped into action after the stabbing. He also promised a visible security presence at the Braintree AMC “for the immediate future.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)