Man accused of abducting 11-year-old Springfield girl now facing rape charges

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping a young girl soon after she got off her school bus in Springfield is now facing rape charges.

Prosecutors on Friday filed new charges against Miguel Rodriguez, including three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, according to documents filed in Springfield District Court.

Rodriguez appeared before a judge Wednesday and was ordered to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The hearing came less than a week after he was ordered held without bail on charges including kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation in connection with the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Rodriguez’s sister told 7NEWS that her brother is dealing with an array of “emotional and mental issues.”

The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert on Jan. 15.

Police credited a Springfield couple with helping track down Rodriguez, who allegedly led troopers on a 100-mph chase before being taken into custody.

Rodriguez currently remains held without bail.

He is due back in court on Feb. 11.

