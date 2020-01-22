Man accused of abducting 11-year-old Springfield girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping a young girl soon after she got off her school bus in Springfield has been ordered to undergo a 20-day psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Miguel Rodriguez appeared before a judge Wednesday in Springfield District Court less than a week after he was ordered held without bail on charges including kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation in connection with the abduction of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia.

The judge opted to delay Rodriguez’s scheduled dangerousness hearing to allow time for a thorough mental health evaluation. Rodriguez’s sister told 7NEWS that her brother is dealing with an array of “emotional and mental issues.”

Moccia was not hurt in the kidnapping, which prompted an Amber Alert on Jan. 15.

Police credited a Springfield couple with helping track down Rodriguez, who allegedly led troopers on a 100-mph chase before being taken into custody.

Rodriguez is being held without bail.

