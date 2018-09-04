Man accused of accosting woman, 12-year-old son in South Boston due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly accosted a woman and her 12-year-old son in South Boston Monday is set to face a judge.

Wilfin Medina, 29, is expected in South Boston District Court after being charged with assault and battery, breach of the peace and attempt to commit a crime.

Massachusetts State Police Troop H broadcasted a report of an attempted abduction of a child near the bathrooms at Castle Island around 3:25 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene spoke with a woman who reported a man she did not know approached her and members of her family while behaving erratically.

The woman told police the man was making bizarre and nonsensical statements.

She asked the man to leave her alone but instead, he grabbed the arm of the woman’s 12-year-old son, state police said.

The woman then reportedly pushed the man away and told him not to touch her son.

A trooper located a man who matched the description, later identified as Medina.

He had a large rock in his hand when the trooper approached him and claimed to know the woman and boy he accosted, according to state police.

The trooper placed Medina under arrest after the woman positively identified him.

