DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of armed robbery at a pizza shop in Dover was arraigned Friday morning.

Prosecutors said Brice R. Charest, 36, of Dover, has been in trouble with the law and was out on bail when Wednesday night’s incident occurred.

Charest was arrested Thursday.

In court on Friday, he was ordered held without bail.

Police said nobody was hurt in the robbery.

