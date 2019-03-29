Man accused of assault in attack that left MBTA passenger unconscious

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault after an MBTA passenger was attacked and briefly knocked unconscious.

MBTA transit police say David Joress, 30 of Brighton, put on a face mask and glared at the victim, a 31-year-old man, at the Green Street station on the Orange Line.

The two men exchanged words, and the victim went to the inbound platform to wait for his train. Police say Joress then struck the victim in the side of the head, knocking him into the tracks.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

MBTA transit police officers responded to the scene and arrested Joress. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

