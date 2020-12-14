Man accused of assaulting 80-year-old woman at anti-Baker rally in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing criminal charges after police say he assaulted an 80-year-old woman who was in attendance at a rally against Gov. Charlie Baker in Swampscott over the weekend.

Ernst Jacques, 32, was arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court on charges including assault and battery on a person over 60, according to the Swampscott Police Department.

Jacques allegedly struck the elderly woman in the chest when a group of protesters and counter-protesters clashed during the rally on Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)