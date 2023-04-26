BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting an MIT student in Back Bay over the weekend expected to be arraigned on multiple charges as soon as Wednesday.

Nahom Getaneh, 33, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a woman around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

Police say Getaneh was wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges including failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs. He is also now facing charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery, police said.

Following the attack, MIT officials said the person who was attacked was a student. Officials said a man on a bike grabbed her from behind while she was going into the back door of a sorority house.

The student said the man asked her for food, groped her, then followed her into the building where he further assaulted her.

Students on campus were shaken by the news.

“It was shocking news to hear,” Ritesh Rai said.

“It was really scary to get that email,” Tessa Everett separately said.

Despite the arrest, police said they want people to be aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up, walk with friends at night, change directions if being followed and avoid any distractions.

