BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of assaulting an MIT student in Back Bay over the weekend was ordered held without bail Wednesday, pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Nahom Getaneh, 33, pleaded not guilty in court, appearing after he was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The Boston resident is accused of assaulting a woman Saturday night in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908. MIT officials confirmed to 7NEWS that the victim was a student.

Police said the victim was allegedly first approached by the suspect around 11:45 p.m. on a bicycle. The victim said Getaneh asked for food before he groped her, then followed her into her sorority house after she was able to get in through a back door.

She said he followed her into the a laundry room where the assault continued before Getaneh took off on his bike and she was able to call 911.

Police noted that Getaneh is no stranger to the law and had been wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges that included failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs.

According to Boston PD, while being taken into custody at Mass and Cass on Tuesday, Getaneh appeared to have on the same clothes the victim described him as wearing the night of the attack.

He is now facing charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.

Students on campus told 7NEWS they were shaken by the news.

“It was shocking news to hear,” Ritesh Rai said.

“It was really scary to get that email,” Tessa Everett separately said.

Despite the arrest, police said they want people to be aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up, walk with friends at night, change directions if being followed and avoid any distractions.

