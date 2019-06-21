Man accused of assaulting police officer arrested at Andrew Square Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Abington man wanted on several charges, including assaulting a police officer, was arrested at the MBTA’s Andrew Square Station when he was caught trying to avoid paying his fare.

A member of the Transit Police Department’s Crime Suppression Team was policing the point of entry on Thursday when they noticed Jeremy Derusha, 31, try to avoid paying his fare by “piggybacking” in behind a paying customer, according to transit police.

He was arrested when the officer determined he had several warrants out for his arrest out of Quincy District Court on charges of felony larceny, assault and battery on a police officer, attempting to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and drug possession.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)